LAMAR -- Sherry Huggins Watford, age 68, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 6th at Lamar United Methodist Church with burial following at Lamar Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home in Lamar, and other times at the home, 521 E. Jackson St. Lamar, SC 29069.Born January 21, 1951 in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late J.B. and Louise Huggins. She worked at DSV Solutions in Lugoff, SC; and cleaned houses for many people in the Lamar area. Sherry was a lifelong member of Lamar United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Danielle (Rodney) Windham, Crystal Gibbs, and Dale Conyers; grandchildren, Braxton (Heather), Katie (Brennan), Brittany (Harry), Allee (Grayson), Hannah, Chance, L.J., Laylah, Sarah, Amia, Greighson, Amani; great-grandchildren, Blayden, Nevaeh, Oaklynn, Finleigh; her loving sister, Marilyn (Harry) Lawhon; beloved niece, Kerrie (Troy) Early; beloved nephew, David (Rebekah) Summers; her beloved lifelong best friends, Linda (Shot) Windham and Kathy Windham, along with many other special friends and family.Memorials may be made to Lamar United Methodist Church, PO Box 555 Lamar, SC 29069; or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.

