HARTSVILLE -- Sherry Lynn Anderson Edmonds, 55, entered into rest at McLeod Hospice House on Friday, June 12, 2020, A memorial graveside service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, Timmonsville. The family will receive friends following the service. The Pastor Fred McDaniel (Shiloh United Methodist Church) will officiate.Memorials may be made in her memory to McLeod Foundation, c/o McLeod Hospice, P O Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.layton-andersonfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Edmonds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
