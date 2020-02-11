MARION -- Sherrile Spivey, 59, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at McLeod Hospital of Dillon after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens, directed by Richardson Funeral Home of Marion.Miss Spivey was born in Marion, SC, a daughter of the late Harry and Carolyn Martin Spivey. Surviving are her sister, Mitzi Spivey of Greer, SC; nephews, Brandon Hood (Anna) of Spartanburg and Chad Hood of Greer, SC; niece, Kaylen Hood of Greer, SC; and grand-niece, Natalie Hood. Formerly of Marion, SC Miss Spivey resided at a Disability and Special Needs home in Dillon, SC where she was loved and cared for by many friends. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net

