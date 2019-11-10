Sheridan Hammond Harrelson, 84, of Marion, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 from a short illness at Hospice House in Florence, South Carolina. Mrs. Harrelson was born September 16th, 1935 in Mullins, South Carolina. She worked at Central Drug Store for 30 years and served many customers that loved to come in and eat at the fountain. She was a resident of Mullins, South Carolina for many years and later moved to Marion to be closer to her daughter. Mrs. Harrelson was an avid animal lover and had many dogs and cats that she fed. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank S Harrelson of Mullins and a sister, Reginia Quesenberry of Virginia. Mrs. Harrelson is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Ricky) Godbold of Marion; a son, Terry (Susan) Harrelson of Mullins; a grandson, Sam (Merianna) Harrelson of Columbia; 4 Grandchildren all of Columbia; sister, Peggy (Bob) Marshall of Millersville, PA; and a niece Janet Ingram of Virginia.A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Cedar Dale Cemetery in Mullins with the family receiving friends at the cemetery one hour prior to service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to Marion County Animal Shelter, 123 Cat and Dog Road, Mullins, SC 29574.Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
