Shelby Jean Morris, 79, wife of the late Bertie Lee Morris, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.Mrs. Morris was born on January 23, 1941 in Florence County, daughter of the late Morris Leroy Wise and Sadie Ray Hayes Wise. She was a member of Camp Branch Pentecostal Holiness Church and retired from Florence County School District 3. Surviving are her children, Chad Lee (Deanne) Morris and Tonya (Mark) Moseley; grandchildren, Kristen Leigh (Frank) Robinson, Chad Lee (Kaitlyn Bell) Morris II, Madelyn Faith Morris, Harley Lee Moseley and Joshua Mark Moseley; great grandchildren, Kendrick, Leon, Mae Jean and Royal Robinson and Laini Morris; siblings, Ann McKnight and M.L. (Margaret Evans) Wise. Graveside service will be 11:30 AM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Lake City Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Carolina Funeral Home.Due to Covid 19, please use good judgement and social distancing during visitation and service.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).

Service information

Jun 29
Visitation
Monday, June 29, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Carolina Funeral Home
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC 29591
Jun 29
Graveside Service
Monday, June 29, 2020
11:30AM
Lake City Memorial Park
522 West Main Street
Lake City, South Carolina 29560
