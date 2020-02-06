MARION -- Shelby Jean Renaud, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Roper Hospital in Charleston, SC surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Richardson Funeral Home, burial will follow at Devotion Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00-3:00.Mrs. Renaud was born in Dillon, a daughter of the late Bethea Wiggins Lane. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Renaud, Jr. Mrs. Renaud was Baptist by faith and was retired from Russell Stover Candies.Surviving are her son, Ronnie Renaud (Teresa) of Mullins, SC; daughters, Barbara Renaud Demery (Mark) of Hanahan, SC and Joyce Renaud Collins (Donald) of Marion, SC; brother, Gerald Lane (Gail) of Latta, SC; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
