DARLINGTON -- Shelby Jean Carter, age 83, passed away Friday, May 01, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 3rd at Fair Hope Presbyterian Church in Lamar, SC, directed by Belk Funeral Home.Born September 5, 1936, Shelby was the daughter of the late William Perry Carter and Emma McDonald Carter. She retired from the Department of Social Services in Charlotte, NC. Shelby was a member of Fair Hope Presbyterian Church.Surviving are her cousins, Janice C. (Jim) Pigate of Timmonsville, Bud (Becky) Copeland, Jeanette Carter, all of Lamar; second cousin, Amy (Dale) Law; special friends, Sandy (Edward) Knight, Syreeta Gooch, and many other family and friends. Memorials may be made to Fair Hope Presbyterian Church in care of Connie Weatherly, 213 S. Cartersville Hwy. Timmonsville, SC 29161.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Shelby Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.