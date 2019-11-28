Sheila Faye Johnson, 47, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Mrs. Johnson was born a daughter of the late Roberta Jean Coleman Hyatt and J. C. Hyatt. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Hollingsworth. She is survived by her husband, Michael "Tex" Todd Johnson; sons, Jonathan Tiller (Katie) of Greenville, Eric Tiller and Weldon Gainey (Taylor) both of Florence and Blake Gainey (Shayla) of Darlington; eight grandchildren; brothers, Bobby Hollingsworth of Hartsville, Donnie Hollingsworth of Rock Hill, Jerry Hollingsworth of McBee and Terry Hollingsworth of Hartsville; and sister, Christy Hyatt of Effingham. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

