FLORENCE -- Shawn Michael Gibson, 28, died Tuesday March 24, 2020.A private graveside service will be Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery in the Shulerville Community near Jamestown, SC. Shawn was born in Georgetown County, the son of Jay Gibson and Sheila Wrenn -Thornley. He had attended Florence-Darlington Tec. He worked as a pipe fitter with C R Myers Company.Surviving are his parents; Fiancee' Ellen Horton; infant daughter, Braven Gibson; sisters, Macey Brinson, Carrissa Watkins, Annmarie Thornley; brothers, Wesley Watkins, Adam Thornley, Jacob Thornley; grandmother, Frances Daniels and several nieces and nephews. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
