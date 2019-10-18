I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; To our God and Father be glory forever and ever. Amen Archie Shaw Dargan, 70, of Darlington, SC died at the McLeod Hospice House on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born January 27, 1949 in in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Archie Shaw Dargan, Jr. and Caroline Sligh Dargan. Shaw was educated in the public schools of Myrtle Beach and graduated from Francis Marion University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He was a recipient of the Silver Beaver award from the Pee Dee area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. From 1968 until 1972 he was a member of the United States Marine Corps, serving at Camp LeJeune, Jacksonville, NC; 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, Okinawa and Vietnam and Headquarters 4th Marine Corps District, Philadelphia, PA.Shaw was employed by Dargan Construction Company of Myrtle Beach, SC for over 30 years where he served as President and Chairman of the Board. Shaw enjoyed making furniture, a hobby he was unable to pursue in his later years. Mr. Dargan was member of Darlington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon. He is survived by his beloved spouse of 50 years, Linda Fields Dargan, his daughters, Nichole Dargan Ambos and her husband, Harold Carter Ambos, Caroline Shorey Dargan Egan and her husband, David Anthony Egan, his son, Archie Shaw Dargan, IV, a granddaughter, Caroline Shaw Ambos, a brother, Waldeck Sligh Dargan and his wife, Carolyn Dargan, three sisters and their husbands: Caroline Douglas MacKorell and her husband, John Davidson MacKorell, Louisa Dargan Harris and her husband, Claude O'Briant Harris, III, Melissa Dargan Hufhand and her husband, Brian Lee Hufhand. Also surviving are many special nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Dallas Norman Fields and Merle Threlkeld Fields and sister-in-law, Joyce Chestnut Dargan.The service will be held at the Darlington Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00pm, officiated by the Rev. Kevin Cauley. A reception will follow the service at The Darlington Country Club. The burial will be held privately at Grove Hill Cemetery with Military Honors, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, LLS, c/o Nichole Ambos, 3 Bartow Point Drive, Savanah, GA 314040 or the Darlington County Humane Rescue, PO Box 503, Darlington, SC 29540.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
