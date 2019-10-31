Sharron Lee Zehner Midbrod, 79, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019.Mrs. Midbrod was born in Lady Smith, WI, a daughter of the late Clarence Zehner and Hazel Graves. She was a member of the Family Worship Center and a member of the TOPS Group.She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.Surviving are her loving husband of 36 years, Ronald Midbrod; daughter, Cheryl Pappilpn of Duluth, MN; sons, Jerry (Mary) LaBerge and Randy (Diane) LaBerge, both of Silver Bay, MN; step-son, Jesse (Melanie) Midbrod of Honolulu, HI; step-daughter, Iwikauikaua Midbrod of Honolulu, HI; 8 grandchildren.Memorials may be made to the Family Worship Center, 3215 S. Cashua Drive, Florence, SC 29501.A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

