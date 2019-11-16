FLORENCE -- Mrs. Sharon Elizabeth Hopkins Matheny, 68, passed away Friday afternoon, November 15th, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Hartsville, South Carolina on October 16th, 1951, the daughter of David Brock & Eadie Bell Hall Hopkins. She was the youngest of nine children and grew up in the Pine Ridge Community.Sharon was a nurse for 38 years and served at various hospitals and medical practices in North Carolina and South Carolina. She helped to care for five handicapped siblings. She was a loving daughter, mother, wife, sister, and grandmother.Surviving are her husband, Terry Matheny; one son, Bobby McClatchey, Jr.; two grandsons, Chance & Bobby McClatchey, III; one sister, Sandra Fays Hopkins; sister-in-law's, Carolyn & Sarah Hopkins; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brad McClatchey, six brothers: William, Pete, Brockie, Theodore, LaHarve, and David Brantley Hopkins; one sister, Ida Mae Hopkins.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday morning, November 19th, 2019, from the Hartsville Chapel of Norton Funeral Home. Reverend Scott Cobb will officiate with burial following in the First Baptist Church Cemetery of Pine Ridge. The family will be receiving friends Monday evening, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to family, friends, and Regency Hospice for their care and support.Norton Funeral Home of Hartsville is honored to be serving the Matheny family. www.nortonfh.net
