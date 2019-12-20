Funeral services for Ms. Sharen Lynn Mitchell Scott will be conducted 11:00 AM today at Monumental Missionary Baptist Church with interment to follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. She died on Monday, December 16th in a local hospital after an illness.Sharen was born on December 16, 1955 in Florence, SC to the late James and Edith Marcus Mitchell. She was educated in the public schools of Florence County, and was a 1974 graduate of McClenaghan High School. She was formerly employed with the Sundae House and Hilton Garden Inn. She later became the owner and operator of Eggnog's Neighborhood Restaurant.She was a member of Wayside Chapel Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie "Eggnog" Mitchell and Stephen Mitchell; and her nephew, Shawn Benjamin.Survivors include: her siblings: Shirley (General) Thomas, Betty (Charles) Benjamin, Patricia Mitchell, Willie Mae (Tillman) Gregory, Samuel (Juanita) Mitchell, Kenneth (Cynthia) Mitchell, Dwaski (Denita) McCall and Bonnie Remoro; special niece, Crystal Benjamin; special godchildren, Shanaika L. Muldrow and Willie James Muldrow, II; special cousin, Hattie Mitchell and family; and a host of other nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.The remains will lie in repose one hour prior to the services. The family is receiving friends at the home of her sister, 829 East Spring Branch Road, Effingham. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Dec 21
Celebration of Life
Saturday, December 21, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Monumental Missionary Baptist Church
918 Oakland Avenue
Florence, SC 29506
918 Oakland Avenue
Florence, SC 29506
