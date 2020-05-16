COWARD -- Selva Jean Bruton, 82, wife of Tommy Bruton, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence, from natural causes. Mrs. Bruton was born on January 13, 1938 in Florence County, daughter of the late Montry O. Matthews and Alma Lee Matthews. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Church Church of God of Prophecy. Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Thomas "Tommy" Floyd Bruton of Coward; children, Terry Floyd Bruton of Coward, Richard Dean (Karen) Bruton of Evergreen and Sandra B. (Anthony) Galloway of Effingham; grandchildren, Alex C. (Ally) Bruton, Whitney Bruton, Emily (Jody Pigate) Bruton, Meaghan (Chase Bazen) Turner, Marissa (Mark Poston) Turner and Taylor (Jordan Pitts) Bruton; great grandchildren, Chandler Bruton, Morrison Bruton, Macee Erwin, Laiklyn-Rae Bazen, Kaylee Bazen, Dawson Turner, Aubrie Poston and AnnaGrace Poston; siblings, Dexter (Beulah Mae) Matthews, Randolph "Spud" (Carolyn) Matthews, Deloris "Tooney" Miles and Judy (Jim Nelson) Norwood. Mrs. Bruton was preceded in death by her siblings, Legrand Matthews, Steve Matthews, Annette Scott, Patricia "Tiny" James and Martha Ann Kirby; daughter-in-law, Linda Bruton. Funeral services will be 5:00 PM, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Church Church of God of Prophecy, Scranton.Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be observed at the funeral. Private graveside service will be Monday, May 18, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, Florence, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton.

