FLORENCE Sarah Margaret Elmore Key, "Peggy," of Florence died on Sunday, March 1, 2020.Peggy was born in January 17, 1927 in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late Theo Husbands Elmore and Willis Foster Elmore. After graduating from Florence High School, Peggy attended and graduated from Limestone College.Upon her return to Florence, she married Frank Key. They would eventually have four children and spend their life together in Florence.She grew up at First Baptist Church and her Baptist roots were always evident, even after her move to First Presbyterian Church. Peggy and her family were eternally changed after a Lay Renewal at First Presbyterian in 1970. Shortly after that, she and a few other Christian friends started the East Florence Mission. She remained active in that ministry until her death.She earned the title of World's Best Sunday School Teacher Coach from her husband Frank. Peggy cared deeply about Christian service and she supported various ministries and people in ministry around the country and in other parts of the world.Peggy is survived by four children: Randy and Gigi Key of Florence, SC; Margaret and Ken Charles of Florence, SC; Charlie and Marilyn Key of Timmonsville, SC; Pete and Katy Key of James Island, SC. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Sarah Young and Elizabeth Vaughn, two of her grandchildren, were her devoted caretakers for the last six months.A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Church at King Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the P.E.K. Foundation, Post Office Box 649, Florence, SC 29503.Waters-Powell Funeral Home is assisting the family of Mrs. Key.
