HAMER -- Sarah Godwin Lee, a resident of Hamer, SC, peacefully departed this world to be with her Heavenly Father on December 11, 2019.She was born October 15, 1931, in Conway, SC, a daughter of the late Winfred Olin Godwin and Mary McMillan Godwin. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Dillon, SC, and she retired as librarian of Dunbar Memorial Library in 1987.She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles R. Lee.Surviving are her children, Rev. Charles Russell Lee, Jr. (Marilyn), of Harrisonburg, VA; Linda Lee Carmichael (Charlie) of Yorktown, VA; Floyd McMillan "Mac" Lee (Joy) of Dillon, SC; Patrick Godwin Lee (Cindy) of Greer, SC; grandchildren Jennifer Lee Miller (Jeff), Matthew Lee (Teresa), Daniel Carmichael, Sally Carmichael, Melody Weatherford, Richard Lee (Karen), Carrie Lee and Chloe Lee; great grandchildren Baylee, William and Maisy Miller, Abigail King, and Marshall, Noah, Asher, and Rayne Lee; great-great grandson Jameson Lee. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home in Dillon, SC.Funeral Services will be at First Presbyterian Church, Dillon, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Matthew D. Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery, Hamer, SC.Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Harrison St., Dillon, SC 29536.

