DARLINGTON -- Sarah "Frankie" Frances Jordan Harrell, age 84, passed away Monday, January 06, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home and other times at the home of Ricky and Janice Harrell, 132 Knotty Pine Rd. Darlington. Born November 12, 1935, Frankie was the daughter of the late Charles Leslie Jordan and Mary Odom Jordan. She will be remembered for being a hard worker, loved taking care of her children and grandchildren, and loved classic country music. She attended Friends Missions Church.Surviving are her son, George Richard "Ricky" (Janice) Harrell, Jr.; grandchildren, George "Doodle" Kevin (Tammy) Northcutt of Hartsville, Mark Odom of Michigan; great-grandchildren, Bridgette Northcutt (Bryan) Miller of Hartsville, Todd Northcutt of the home; great-great-grandchildren, Natalia, Colby and Kaynin, and Scarlet Miller which is soon to be born; siblings, Carolyn Broach, Charles W. "Sonny" Jordan, both of Florida, Billie Rae (Tommy) Jordan of Camden, Wendy Faye Baker of Sumter; son-in-law, Raleigh Harrington. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Richard Harrell; daughter, Debra Oliver Harrington; sisters, Mary Lou Morrell, Rosie Kennedy; brother, Maxie Lee Jordan.Memorials may be made to Friends Missions Church, 1915 Harry Byrd Hwy. Darlington, SC 29532; or to Indian Branch United Methodist Church, PO Box 456 Darlington, SC 29540.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Harrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.