Sarah Beth Harrell Wise, 53, passed away on July 2, 2020. At her time of passing, she was happily residing in Murphy, NC with her boyfriend, Len Tufford. Sarah Beth was born in Norfolk, Nebraska and is the daughter of Susan Price of Florence, SC and George & Mary Jo Harrell of Virginia Beach, VA. She is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Wise, and daughter, Morgan Wise. Surviving are her 3 parents; her 6 siblings, Chip (Jennifer) Harrell of Raleigh, NC, Steve Harrell of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mark (Karen) Harrell of Charlotte, NC, Pam (Mark) Fincato of Utica, Ohio, Christy Miles of Florence, SC, and Stoney (Julie) Harrell of Virginia Beach, VA; her 2 children, Leah (Chris) Wessinger Florence, SC and Caitlin Wise of Sarasota, FL; her two grandchildren Marlee and Mason Wessinger; her loving canine grand-dog Boomer, and a plethora of cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in memory of Sarah Beth Harrell Wise to the National Institute on Drug Abuse C/O Financial Management Branch 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 5102(MSC 9583) Bethesda, MD 20892.An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.
