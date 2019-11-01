Sarah Rogers Baker, 88, of Elizabethtown passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.She was preceded in death by her parents, William Edward Rogers and Sally Meares Rogers, husband, Frank L. Baker, five sisters and six brothers. Sarah leaves behind one son, Dan Baker(Terri) of Moseley, VA; one daughter, Cheryl Hair of Elizabethtown; one brother, Cecil Rogers (Grace) of Mullins, SC; five grandchildren: Meagan Nickle (Robbie), Caitlyn Baker, Racheal Hatcher (Joshua), Adrienne Ballard (Brett) and Drew Baker, and five great grandchildren: Mollie, Ryleigh, Hallie, Joey and James.Sarah was a very giving, loving lady. She cherished her family and enjoyed nothing better than to visit with her grandchildren, especially to care for them. Sarah loved to sew and do things outdoors. A golden heart stopped beating but her legacy will live on forever in the hearts of all those that knew her.The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown. A funeral service is planned at 3:00 pm with Rev. Jay Winston officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Elizabethtown City Cemetery.
