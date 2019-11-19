DARLINGTON -- Sara Margaret Dawkins Weatherford, age 89, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21st at Mechanicsville Baptist Church with burial following at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Belk Funeral Home.Born August 29, 1930 in Rockingham, NC, Sara was the daughter of the late Edward "Ed" Dawkins and Rosa Buckles Dawkins. She retired from Darlington County School District. She was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church, where she was active in children's ministry and supported the church missions. Surviving are her daughters, Susan (Johnny) Deas and their children Dottie (Daniel) Self, Sandra Hill and her children, Justin and Edward Hill, Kristy (David) McDougal; and several great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eli Weatherford, who she was married for 62 years.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.

