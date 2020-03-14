DARLINGTON -- Sanford Earl Glass, 80, of Darlington died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6 PM at High Hill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at High Hill Baptist Church, directed by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington. Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Blakely Cemetery in Blakely, Georgia, directed by Manry-Jordan-Hodges Funeral Home of Blakely, GA. Earl was born in Blakely, Georgia. He was the son of the late Robert E. Glass and Ellene Driver Glass. Earl served his country in the United States Army. When he retired he loved spending time with his family, friends, and church family. Earl especially loved working with his daughter, Michelle, at her law firm in Jacksonville, Florida. He was also a member of High Hill Baptist Church in Darlington. Surviving are his children, Melissa Glass, Evelyn Hough, Donald "Bubbie"Alton, and Michelle Glass; his grandchildren, Evelyn, Will, Josh, Celia, Hannah, and Micheal; his great grandchildren, Mason and Thompson; his brothers, Billy Glass and wife, Martha Ann; Ray Glass and wife, Vivien, and Eddie Glass; his sisters, Mary Anne Beasley and husband, Larry and Margie Hicks; and sister-in-law, Ellen Glass. Memorials may be made of Mr. Earl Glass to High Hill Baptist Church, C/O Tommy Lewis, 2205 Timmonsville Highway, Darlington, SC 29532.Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com
