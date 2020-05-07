Sandra Leigh (née Holmes) Glenn, of Seabrook Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on May 4, 2020 at her daughter's home in Lothian, MD, after a long illness with Lewy Body Dementia. Sandra was the beloved wife of Robert E. Glenn, Sr.; devoted mother of Robert E. (Stefanie) Glenn, Jr. of Fulton, MD, Marshall M. (Jennifer) Glenn of Deale, MD, Lesley E. (Brian) O'Donnell of Lothian, MD and Susan H. (Jerry) Brown of Chapel Hill, NC; sister of Michael (Debbie) Holmes and Milton (Debra) Holmes, Jr. both of Mullins, SC, and Damon (Jane) Holmes of Nichols, SC. She adored and cherished her 12 grandchildren, Karenna Glenn, Abigail Brown, Jordan O'Donnell, Carlin Glenn, Daevon Crampton, Casey Glenn, Isaiah and Delshawn Crampton, Jackson, Ashlyn, Brian, Jr. and Camryn O'Donnell. Born on November 28, 1948 in Lumberton, NC to the late Georgia T. and Milton W. Holmes, Sr., Sandra graduated from Seneca High School in Seneca, SC and attended Peace College in Raleigh, NC. Sandra's life was centered around her family. She busied her life as a homemaker, and transformed the many houses she lived in over the years into a home-sweet-home for her family. Sandra had a passion for entertaining and cooking, especially Southern dishes, and loved sitting down to one of her delicious holiday meals with family to talk, reminiscence and linger, sometimes for hours, to simply enjoy those she loved most. She was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and looked forward to fall football weekends. She was a loving, caring person especially to those with serious illness and life-ending diseases. When the family was stationed at Fort Sam Houston, TX, Sandra volunteered with the Red Cross and worked at the Brooke Army Medical Center Burn Center serving military patients with life-altering tragic burns. After helping her mother die with dignity following a 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Sandra became a Hospice Volunteer working with the Johns Hopkins Hospice Home Care Group to provide compassionate end-of-life care for patients and families in the Baltimore area. Upon moving to Seabrook Island in 2004, Sandra volunteered with the Medical University of South Carolina Hospice Program again providing compassionate support to patients and families. Sandra's elderly uncle and aunt, who were not blessed with children, asked her if she would care for them, if ever needed, at the end of their lives. Sandra helped provide home care for her uncle until he died of Alzheimer's, then she moved her aunt into Sandra's Seabrook home to care for her until her death from heart disease. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to her nurse, Erin Fultz, of Hospice of the Chesapeake and her private caregivers, Mariana Landivar in Maryland and Elizabeth Wright in South Carolina. Sandra's Memorial Service will be private due to current restrictions on public gatherings and will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD with Pastor Bob Parsley officiating. Interment will follow at the Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. A Celebration of Sandra's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 (hospicechesapeake.org) or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 (lbda.org). Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com.
