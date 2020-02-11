Samuel "Sammy" Walton Cox, 81, of Florence passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020.Mr. Cox was born in Hemingway, SC a son of the late Wilburn S. Cox and Effie Mae Stone Cox. Sammy was a strong believer and loved God. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved to make people laugh, loved to work, hunt, and fish. His family loved him. He attended Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church and was the owner and operator of Metal Builders of Florence and Sammy's Country Kitchen.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Estes Cox; sisters, Barbara Calcutt, Althea Moree, and Linda Cox, who passed at birth; special friend, Harold Spivey.Surviving are his wife, Myrna Cox; sons, Richard (Karen) Cox and Darral Cox; daughter, Wendy Cox (Timothy Wilder); grandchildren, Justin (Shandi) Cox, Danielle (Lance) Evans, Christopher (Robin) Cox, Brannon Turbeville, Christy Turbeville, Sterling Turbeville, Hunter Cox (Kaytlin Causey), Logan Cox (Michael Miller) Cox; great-grandchildren, Miles Miller, Ellie Cox, Colby Evans, Abigail Evans, Brycin Evans, Grace Evans, Kathryn Cox, Gabrielle Cox, Raylond Cox, Madelyn Cox, Everett Cox, Aubrey Cannon, Blake Turbeville, Liza Turbeville, and Hampton Turbeville; brother, Jerry (Betty) Cox and; sisters, Catherine Venters, Rebecca (Sambo) Evans, Lillian (Hank) McLaughlin, and Darnell (Roger) Owens; special friends, Herbert Poston and Liston Johnson.Memorials may be made to Lebanon Building Fund, 7001 Friendfield Road, Effingham, SC 29541.The family received friends from 6 8 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
