Samuel "Sammy" Walton Cox, 81, of Florence passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020.Mr. Cox was born in Hemingway, SC a son of the late Wilburn S. Cox and Effie Mae Stone Cox. Sammy was a strong believer and loved God. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved to make people laugh, loved to work, hunt, and fish. His family loved him. He attended Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church and was the owner and operator of Metal Builders of Florence and Sammy's Country Kitchen.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Estes Cox; sisters, Barbara Calcutt, Althea Moree, and Linda Cox, who passed at birth; special friend, Harold Spivey.Surviving are his wife, Myrna Cox; sons, Richard (Karen) Cox, Darral Cox, and Julian Turbeville; daughter, Wendy Cox (Timothy Wilder); grandchildren, Justin (Shandi) Cox, Danielle (Lance) Evans, Christopher (Robin) Cox, Brannon Turbeville, Christy Turbeville, Sterling Turbeville, Hunter Cox (Kaytlin Causey), Logan Cox (Michael Miller) Cox; great-grandchildren, Miles Miller, Ellie Cox, Colby Evans, Abigail Evans, Brycin Evans, Grace Evans, Kathryn Cox, Gabrielle Cox, Raylond Cox, Madelyn Cox, Everett Cox, Aubrey Cannon, Blake Turbeville, Liza Turbeville, and Hampton Turbeville; brother, Jerry (Betty) Cox and; sisters, Catherine Venters, Rebecca (Sambo) Evans, Lillian (Hank) McLaughlin, and Darnell (Roger) Owens; special friends, Herbert Poston and Liston Johnson.Memorials may be made to Lebanon Building Fund, 7001 Friendfield Road, Effingham, SC 29541.The family will receive friends from 6 8 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Samuel Walton Cox
To send flowers to the family of Samuel Cox, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Guaranteed delivery before Samuel's Visitation begins.
Feb 12
Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church
7001 Friendfield Road
Effingham, SC 29541
7001 Friendfield Road
Effingham, SC 29541
Guaranteed delivery before Samuel's Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.