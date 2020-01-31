FLORENCE Samuel Henry Peed, 84, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at MUSC-Florence after an illness.Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Mr. Peed was born in Fort Valley, Georgia, to the late Jones Robert Peed and Mittie Claire Ellerbee Peed. Raised in Florence, he graduated from McClenaghan High School and served in the U.S. Navy. Upon his discharge in 1960, he attended Berry College in Rome, GA, before he returned to Florence and worked at DuPont Manufacturing Plant until his retirement.He was a faithful and active member of Calvary Baptist Church for over 50 years. He served as a deacon, volunteered in youth ministry, drove the church bus, worked in the nursery and on the sound team. He was a pilot and an amazing mechanic. He could repair anything, almost without looking at it.Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Sylvia Sweet Peed, of the home; four children, David Alan Peed (Becky) of Van Wyck, SC, Audrey Peed McNeill (Buddy) of Thomasville, NC, Susan Peed Martin of Florence, and James Robert "Robby" Peed (Kim), also of Florence. He is also survived by his brother, Bill Peed (Arlene) of Bumpus Mill, TN, sister Bobbie Claire Fields (Jerry) of Florence, and sister-in-law, Janice Peed of Irmo, SC. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles Peed.He loved his twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren more than anything in the world and he will be incredibly missed.Memorials may be made to JAARS, P.O. Box 248, Waxhaw, NC 28173, or www.jaars.org.
