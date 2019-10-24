FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. Samuel F. "Sam" Addison will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Cumberland United Methodist Church, 163 S. Coit St., Florence. Interment will follow in North View Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Samuel was born August 8, 1943 in Trenton, NJ to the late Fred and Annie Mae Addison, Sr. He died Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The family will receive friends at 1101 N. Irby St., Florence.

