COWARD -- Sammy Ray Lee, 72, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at Commander Nursing Home, Florence.
Mr. Lee was born on March 11, 1947 in Great Falls, son of the late Ashton Lee and Margaret Dennis Lee.
Surviving are his stepson, Rickie (Karen) Miles of Lake City; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Weatherford of Coward; and brother, Jobbie (Kathy) Lee of Florence.
Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Toni" Miles Lee.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home, SC. Private Burial will be at Matthews Cemetery, Lake City.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 PM, Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Commander Nursing Home Staff and the staff of McLeod Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.