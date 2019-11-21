COWARD -- Sammy Ray Lee, 72, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at Commander Nursing Home, Florence. Mr. Lee was born on March 11, 1947 in Great Falls, son of the late Ashton Lee and Margaret Dennis Lee.Surviving are his stepson, Rickie (Karen) Miles of Lake City; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Weatherford of Coward; and brother, Jobbie (Kathy) Lee of Florence. Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Toni" Miles Lee. Funeral services were held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home. Private burial at Matthews Cemetery, Lake City. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Commander Nursing Home Staff and the staff of McLeod Hospice.
