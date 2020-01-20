LAMAR -- Joseph M. "Sam" Rollins, Jr., age 68, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22nd from 6-8 p.m. in the Lamar chapel at Belk Funeral Home. Born October 15, 1951, Sam was the son of the late Joseph M. Rollins, Sr. and Dorothy Sneed Rollins. He worked in the family business at Rollin's Used Parts, and later enjoyed going to antique auctions. Sam was an avid NASCAR fan and will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather. Sam was of the Baptist faith. Surviving are his daughter, Donna Rollins of Darlington; grandchildren, James Holloway, Jr. and Kimberly Mixon; siblings, Dr. James Eddie Rollins of Due West, Carolyn Kistler of Florida, Jean Galloway (Terry Smith) of Sun City, David "Rock" (Sherry) Rollins of Lamar, and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Sam is preceded in death by his niece, Tracy Willis, and his sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Rollins.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
