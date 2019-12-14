MARION -- Mrs. Sallie Mae Williamson Taylor, 89, widow of Henry Taylor, formerly of Mullins, passed away peacefully at her home in Marion Friday, December 13, 2019.Mrs. Taylor way born May 12, 1930 in Scotland County, NC, the daughter of the late Dock Williamson, Sr., and the late Maggie Grooms Williamson.She was a retired employee of Anvil Knitwear. After retirement, she enjoyed spending her days outside tending to her beautiful flowers or working in her vegetable garden. She was a longtime member of North Mullins Baptist Church where she served for many years.Mrs. Taylor is survived by four daughters, Ann Cooper of Marion, Betty (Billy) Smith of Longs, Hellen (David) Sellers of Sumter, and Nancy (Danny) Causey of Marion; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; a brother, Dock Williamson, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.Mrs. Taylor was predeceased by a daughter, Virginia Faye Floyd; two sons-in-law, Willie Cooper and Rufus Earl Floyd, Sr.; a grandson, Rufus Earl Floyd, II; and a brother, Gene Williamson.The family will receive friends Monday, December 16, from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Cox-Collins Funeral Home in Mullins.Funeral services will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Cox-Collins, with Rev. officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery of Dillon, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
