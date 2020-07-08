LAMAR -- Sallie Gainey Windham age 74 of Lamar, SC, past peacefully at home with family by her side. Sallie was the daughter of the late Tollie Gainey and Tora Mae Gainey. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. Sallie retired from Lamar Elementary and Lamar High School after 40 years of service.She is survived by her daughters, Tammy W. Turner and her children, Jamie and Jay Turner, Sheila Windham and her children, Matt (Jackie) Jordan, Cristy (Wayne) Privette, Brad Stephens; a son, Mike and Tammy Windham and their children, Betsy (Calvin Porter), Chris (Mary Beth Windham); nine special great-grandchildren; one sister and three brothers.In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her loving husband, Buddy Roe Windham; son-in-law, Douglas Turner; grandson, Jason N. Turner; sister, Ruby Gandy; three brothers, Robert Gainey, James Gainey, and Pete (Pat) Gainey. The family will receive friends at 301 Country Club Rd. Lamar.A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 10th at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Anyone who wants to pay their respects and sign the guestbook may do so Friday between 10-1 a.m. at Belk Funeral Home Lamar Chapel. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
