JOHNSONVILLE -- Ryan Mark Powell, 34, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from injuries sustained in an auto accident.Ryan was born in Florence, SC, the son of Larry and Sharon Powell. He was a rural mail carrier for the US Postal service, a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Carvers Bay High School Class of 2003.He was a member of the Prospect 10th Camp #1749 Sons of Confederate Veterans. He enjoyed playing softball, being in the outdoors, all social events and activities, but most of all he was a proud Daddy that adored his two children.He is survived by his children, Tanna and Rivers; parents, Larry and Sharon Powell; fiancée, Melissa Chapman; sisters, Lauren (Jacob Fischer) Powell and Lindsey (Danny) Fivek; nieces, Leira and Rylee Fivek; maternal grandfather, Charles Powell; maternal grandmother, Sylvia Powell; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Felton Powell and Joyce Cox Powell Parker.Funeral services will be held 2;00 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC.Memorials may be made to Tanna and Rivers' College Fund, c/o Larry and Sharon Powell, 1009 Ray Road, Hemingway, SC 29554.The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 28,2020 in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1760 Pope Road, Hemingway, SC 29554.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
Ryan Powell
To send flowers to the family of Ryan Powell, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
12:30PM-2:00PM
12:30PM-2:00PM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
1760 Pope Road
Hemingway, SC 29554
1760 Pope Road
Hemingway, SC 29554
Guaranteed delivery before Ryan's Visitation begins.
Jan 28
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
1760 Pope Road
Hemingway, SC 29554
1760 Pope Road
Hemingway, SC 29554
Guaranteed delivery before Ryan's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.