TIMMONSVILLE -- Graveside service for Mrs. Ruther Mae Swinton will be 11 AM Tuesday in the Mount Carmel Church Cemetery, directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. She departed this earthly realm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born in Timmonsville, SC, and was the second child and only daughter born to late Eaddy and Edith Davis.Ruther Mae loved her family members both near and far. She loved to bake, delicious desserts were her specialty. She attended Timmonsville public schools and was a graduate of Brockington High School. She and her family relocated to Washington, DC. She retired after 28 years of faithfully working at Howard University Hospital. Upon retirement she returned to Timmonsville/Florence to enjoy the glory years of her life. She was preceded her in death by her brother David R. Davis, husband John W. Busby, daughter Leona Swinton and sons Kendell and Timothy.Survivors include: her son Raymond Swinton; daughter Adranne (Leon, her favorite son in law); Ida, her favorite daughter in law; granddaughters, Jayda Jackson and Kimberly Swinton; grandsons Nathanael & Matthew Hatchett; great grandchildren Jaylen Whitaker, Daiyon and Jayden Redwood; her niece Belinda Davis; nephew Rennie Davis (Karen), several other family members and friends.Viewing will be from 1 PM until 6 PM on Monday in the Funeral Home.
