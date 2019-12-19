MARION -- Ruth S. Hunsucker, 79, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Mullins Nursing Center after an illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home, burial will follow at Florence National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 at the funeral home. Mrs. Hunsucker was born in Marion, SC a daughter of the late Earl and Mary Kate Hewitt Smith. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Mack Hunsucker, Jr. son, Thomas "Mitch" Hunsucker; and sisters Shirley Gunter and Brenda Bailey. She was retired from AVM Corp. Mrs. Hunsucker was also a member of Open Door Independent Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Linda Jones (Glen) of Mullins; son, Joey Hunsucker (Lisa) of Maryland; daughter-in-law, Deb Hunsucker of Gainesville, GA; brother, Robert Earl Smith (Velma) of Marion; and sisters, Betty Brewer of Marion, and Sylvia Capps (Charles) of Marion; four grandchildren: Ashley Collins (Jason) of Mullins, Matthew Hunsucker of Gainesville, GA., Gabrielle Hunsucker of Gainesville, GA., and Zackary Hunsucker of California; and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Liam Collins. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
