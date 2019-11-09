TURBEVILLE -- Ruth McKenzie Olsen, 92, wife of the late Eugene Olaf Olsen, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at her residence in Turbeville.Mrs. Olsen was born on October 8, 1927 in Florence County, daughter of the late Wesley McKenzie and Effie Driggers McKenzie. She retired from Elkay Industries and attended New Beginning Pentecostal Holiness Church in Scranton. After retiring she enjoyed working at the Flea Market.Surviving are her son, Gene (Kenny) Olsen, Jr of Summerton; daughters, Ruthie (Steve) Davis of Rembert and Linda Bryant of Lake City; 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.Ruth was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Vivian Tirado; son-in-law, Keith Bryant; siblings, Gaynell McKenzie Parker, Bufford McKenzie, Lecco McKenzie, Roberta Sims, Pet McKenzie, McIver McKenzie, Letty McKenzie Floyd.Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton, burial will follow Old Piney Grove Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 2:00 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 10, 2019, prior to the services at the funeral home.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
