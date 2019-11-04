Funeral services for Ms. Ruth Gardner Tindal will be conducted 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Wayside Chapel Baptist Church. She died on Wednesday, October 30th in a local hospice facility after an illness. Ruth was born in Florence County on November 22, 1925 to the late James Webster and Mable Brown Gardner. She was formerly employed as the Head Cook in the cafeteria of Wilson High School. She later was hired at McLeod Regional Medical Center, where she remained until her retirement in 1996 after twenty-two years of service.She was a member of Wayside Chapel Baptist Church, where she sang on the choir and was a member of the usher board.Survivors include: her son, James (Patricia) Tindal; her grandson, Brandon Tindal; her brother, John Henry Gardner; adopted niece and caregiver, Shelia M. Rivers; nephew, Charles M. Gardner; niece, Wanda Montgomery; and a host of other extended family members and friends. Viewing will be from 1:00-6:00 this evening at the funeral home. The family is receiving friends at the home, 1105 Harmony Street, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Joe Biden denied Holy Communion at Florence church
-
Florence police looking for man last seen at cinema
-
Timmonsville woman charged with child neglect, investigated in infant's death
-
Florence City Council to receive report on 2019 Wilson homecoming
-
Three-car crash injures several people at Florence intersection
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.