Funeral services for Ms. Ruth Gardner Tindal will be conducted 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Wayside Chapel Baptist Church. She died on Wednesday, October 30th in a local hospice facility after an illness. Ruth was born in Florence County on November 22, 1925 to the late James Webster and Mable Brown Gardner. She was formerly employed as the Head Cook in the cafeteria of Wilson High School. She later was hired at McLeod Regional Medical Center, where she remained until her retirement in 1996 after twenty-two years of service.She was a member of Wayside Chapel Baptist Church, where she sang on the choir and was a member of the usher board.Survivors include: her son, James (Patricia) Tindal; her grandson, Brandon Tindal; her brother, John Henry Gardner; adopted niece and caregiver, Shelia M. Rivers; nephew, Charles M. Gardner; niece, Wanda Montgomery; and a host of other extended family members and friends. Viewing will be from 1:00-6:00 this evening at the funeral home. The family is receiving friends at the home, 1105 Harmony Street, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.

