DILLON -- Graveside services for Ruth C. Yarborough will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home.Mrs. Yarborough, 89, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Florence.Born in Dillon County, SC, November 8, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Cary Cook and Lishann Caulder Cook. She attended Grace Community Church, and was a homemaker.Survivors include her children, Patricia (Bo) McCormick of Latta, Jean (Jim) Booth of Florence, Tim (Lisa) Yarborough of Latta, and Tom (Lisa) Yarborough of Dillon; grandchildren, Mollie, Chris, Perry, Eddie, Danielle, Teddy, Justin, Josh, Christopher, and Nicholas; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Summerford of Latta; special niece, Delores Meares; special friends, Benny & Emma Lou Cooper and the Cooper family.Mrs. Yarborough was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Yarborough; sons, Danny Yarborough and Leverne "Peaches" Yarborough; grandson, Kelly McCormick; and sisters, Emma and Beulah Mae.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, 1203 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Yarborough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.