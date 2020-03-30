Russell Wade "Rusty" Culberson, Jr., 53, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.Mr. Culberson was born in Florence, SC a son of Mary Ruth Howard Culberson and the late Russell Wade Culberson, Sr. He graduated from South Florence High School and from Francis Marion University with a B.A. He worked for Monster.com as fraud analyst.Surviving are his mother of Florence; sister, Kim Culberson; niece, Whitney Gardner and nephew, Justin Gardner.Memorials may be made to the McLeod Cancer Center, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, private graveside services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery.The family will receive visitors at the residence of his mother.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
