SCRANTON -- Mrs. Rudy Lee Steele, 88, wife of the late Robert Garland Steele died Friday, February 21, 2020, at her home.Mrs. Rudy was born on May 24, 1931, in Florence County, daughter of the Robbie Dudley Lee and Gertie Miles Lee. She was a graduate of JC Lynch High School, Coward and retired as bookkeeper for the family business, Southern Distributing Company. She was a life time member of the New Zion Baptist Church, where she worked in the church nursery for 40 years and was active in WMU. Mrs. Rudy enjoyed working in her yard.Surviving are her daughter, Susan (Jim Ervin) Matthews of Florence; son, Robbie (Marie) Steele of Scranton; grandchildren, Robin (Jamie) Parker, Ian Matthews, Jay (Stacey) Steele and Reade (Rachel) Steele; great grandchildren, Fisher and Fields Parker and Carly Steele; sister, Addie (Carol Hugh) Calcutt of Pamplico; brother, Billy (Rita) Lee of Lake City. Mrs. Rudy was predeceased by her sister, Nell McCollum. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 24, 2020, at New Zion Baptist Church, with burial to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 PM, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton, SC.Memorials may be made to New Zion Baptist Church, C/O Kim Allen, 347 McAllister Mill Road, Scranton, SC 29591.
To plant a tree in memory of Rudy Steele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
