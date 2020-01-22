Ruby White Lloyd 76, passed away on Tuesday, Jan, 21, 2020.Funeral services will be Friday, Jan 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Swamp Baptist Church, Timmonsville, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 before the service at the church.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Lloyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.