Ruby Lynch Evans, 78, of Effingham, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Ms. Evans was born the daughter of the late Celia Connor Lynch and Leo Lynch. She loved fishing and planting flowers. She especially loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Evans; daughter, Patricia Evans; brothers, Leo Lagrand Lynch and Rue Allen Lynch; and sister, Helen Perkins. Ms. Evans is survived by her sons, Mike Poston (Beth) and Laverne Poston; daughters, Barbara Rivers (Walter), Shirley Poston and Daphne Dennis; grandchildren, Michael Poston (Jessica), James Poston, Patricia Poston (Franky Gibson), Donna Doss (Michael) and Nelson Dennis; great-grandchildren, Lauren Gibson, Emily Gibson, Seth Gibson, River Kent Dennis and Weston Mitchell Doss; brothers, Cecil Lynch (Jackie), Jimmy Lynch (Dot), and Joe Lynch (Margaret); sister, Janet Russ (Ronnie); brother-in-law Harry Perkins; and sister-in-law, Susan Lynch. Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Shiloh Cemetery in Coward, SC directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

