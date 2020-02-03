LAKE CITY -- Roylee Lamb Lee, 88, wife of Laurie E. Lee, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Lee was born July 18, 1931 in Florence County, daughter of the late LeRoy G. Lamb and Juanita "Nita" Matthews Lamb. She was a graduate of Lake City High School and attended Williamsburg Technical College. Mrs. Lee was a long time member of the Lake City PH Church where she sang in the church group. She was the retired owner and manager of Radio Shack in Lake City. Mrs. Lee traveled the world with her husband during his 26 year military career. She was a Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed square dancing.Surviving are her husband, Laurie E. Lee of Lake City; daughter, Judy Lee Rapp of Mt. Pleasant and Debra Lee (Jimmy) Brumble of Lake City; brother, Raymond (Joyce) Lamb of Lake City; grandchildren, Terry Brumble of Dillon, Tony (Betty) Brumble of Latta and Jimmy (Debi) Brumble of Statesville, NC.Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her brother, Lenwood O'Neal "Buddy" Lamb and son-in-law, Edward Rapp. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Lake City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 2:00 PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. Memorials may be made to Lake City Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 220, Lake City, SC 29560 or Unity Christian Fellowship Church Building Fund, 3652 Olanta Highway, Timmonsville, SC 29161.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
Service information
Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Carolina Funeral Home
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC 29591
Feb 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
2:00PM
Carolina Funeral Home Chapel
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC 29591
