FLORENCE Rosia Lee Kersey Lane, 86, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, after a brief illness.She was born in Dillon, SC, the last surviving daughter of seven children born to the late Robert C. and Geneva Brooks Kersey. She was a waitress for many years in the Florence area.In addition to four sisters and three brothers, she was predeceased by four children, Ellen Harrell, Randy Harrell, Judy Gibbs, and Linda Gerald.Survivors include her son, Andrew C. Harrell, of Florence; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home in Florence. Flowers are welcome in memory of Mrs. Lane.

