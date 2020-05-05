A Celebration of Life for Mr. Rosevelt Thomas will be conducted 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. with interment to follow in Mill Branch AME Church Cemetery. He died on Friday, May 1st at his residence after an illness.Rosevelt was born on March 19, 1939 in Pamplico, SC to Woodrow Sr. and Annie Singletary Thomas. He was educated in the public schools of Florence County, and received his High School diploma from Gibbs High School. He was formerly employed with Delta Mills Marking Co. for over 25 years until his retirement, and he afterwards worked for Tupperware for 10 years. He later became the owner and operator of Thomas Dry Cleaners of Pamplico, SC. He was a member of Mill Branch AME Church, where he served on both the trustee and usher boards for over 40 years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.Survivors include: his wife of 55 years, Sarah Spears Thomas, his children, Roselyn (Anthony), Regina (Frank), Paula (Ulysses), Paris (Dana), Leshawn (Renee) Gary (Sonya) and Gregory (Lissa); 19 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a niece who was like a daughter, Patricia (Alphonso); sisters, Alma Barr and Louise Miller; one brother, Willie Glover; three goddaughters; six sisters-in-laws; four brothers-in-law; and a host of other nieces, nephews and family friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
