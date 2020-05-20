Mrs. Rosamond Rollins Coleman, 68, of Florence, SC died on May 19, 2020, in MUSC-Florence after a long illness. She was born in Lake City, SC, a daughter of the late James Herbert and Sara Hagan Rollins. She is survived by her husband, William W. Coleman, Jr., of 48 years. Mrs. Coleman was a graduate of Lake City High School. She attended Winthrop College and graduated from Francis Marion College in 1973. While a student at Francis Marion, she worked in the President's office. After graduation, she taught Physical Education at the Ronald E. McNair Junior High School in Lake City. She has kept up with and helped many of her previous students. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church, Florence, SC. Survivors include four brothers: Mr. George Rollins (Mary Anne Belk) of Surfside Beach, SC, Mr. Jimmy Rollins (Linda) of Florence, Mr. Shay Rollins (Pat) of Lexington, SC, and Mr. Glaze Rollins (Marinell) of Murrells Inlet, SC.In addition, she is survived by three sisters-in-law: Mrs. Alice C. Baker, Mrs. Jane C. White, and Mrs. Berta C. Turner (Richard) all from Florence.She is also survived by seven nephews: Mr. Jim Rollins (Cynthia) of Florence, Mr. Cleate Rollins of Lake City, Mr. Brandon Rollins (Melissa) of Charleston, Mr. Bert Rollins of Lexington, Mr. Heath Rollins (Nichole) of Lexington, Mr. William Turner (Melanie) of Florence, and LTC John Turner (Alicia) of Fort Bragg, NC. In addition, she is survived by four nieces: Mrs. Tanya Brunson (Brian) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mrs. Camille Moore of Red Lodge, Montana, Mrs. Elizabeth Hyman (Terry) of Florence and Mrs. Laura Hunt (Brian) of Florence.In addition, she had many great-nieces and grand-nephews, cousins and many special friends. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private service for the immediate family. Depending on the pandemic, a celebration of life is planned for a later date. Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home is in charge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rosamond Rollins Coleman and William W. Coleman, Jr. baseball scholarship at Francis Marion University, Post Office Box 100547, Florence, SC 29501-0547 or to a charity of one's choice. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Breaking
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.05 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 14.3 FEET BY EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET...FLOODWATERS SURROUND THE MAJORITY OF HOMES ON EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD, CREEKSIDE DRIVE AND CROOKED CREEK DRIVE AND ALL RESIDENTS ARE ISOLATED DUE TO THE FLOODWATERS. WATER IS LAPPING AT THE FOUNDATIONS OF ALL GROUND LEVEL HOMES IN THESE AREAS. &&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, ROBESON. IN NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA, DARLINGTON, DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION, AND MARLBORO. * THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * POTENTIAL FOR WIDESPREAD 1 TO 3 INCHES OF ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WITH A FEW AREAS UP TO 4 INCHES POSSIBLE. * RAPID RISES OF STREAMS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE FOR AREAS WHERE HEAVY RAIN OCCURS FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME. FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS ALSO POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.92 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE TOMORROW EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 23.3 FEET BY MONDAY EVENING. ADDITIONAL RISES ARE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET...FLOODING WILL AFFECT SWAMP AND TIMBERLANDS WHILE ALSO DISRUPTING LOGGING OPERATIONS. OPERATIONS WILL LIKELY CEASE AND EQUIPMENT NOT PREVIOUSLY MOVED WILL REMAIN TRAPPED. SOME FARMLAND WILL HAVE MINOR FLOODING ESPECIALLY AROUND BRITTON NECK. &&
