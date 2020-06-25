DARLINGTON -- Rosalind Gandy Williams, age 69, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 following an illness. Rosalind was the daughter of the late Perry and Vivian J. Gandy. She was a graduate of St. John's High School in 1969.A visitation for those that wish to pay their respects may do so from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, June 27th at Belk Funeral Home in Darlington. Due to Covid-19, the family asks that everyone wear a mask. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
