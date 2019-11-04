Rosa Lee Johnson Bunch, 84, of Bennettsville, SC, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Mrs. Bunch was born a daughter of the late Effie Brown Johnson and Ervin Grant Johnson. She and her husband were the owners of Bunch's Garden Shop and Nursery in Bennettsville which was started in 1959. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Belle Tyler and her brothers, Lonnie T. Johnson and Ervin Grant Johnson, Jr.Mrs. Bunch is survived by her husband, James Alvin Bunch; sons, Mark Bunch (Anne) and Glenn Bunch, both of Bennettsville; daughters, Renee B. Easterling (Harry R. Jr.) and Wendy B. McIntyre (George), both of Bennettsville; grandchildren, Meredith Bunch, Marietta Easterling, Elyssa Easterling, Charles Easterling, Landis Fender, Hayden Bunch, Janna McIntyre and Chandler McIntyre; great-grandchild, Cambria Fender; brothers, Ned David Johnson and Moses Johnson, both of Conway and sisters, Carrie Mae Murdock of Southport, NC, Magadalene Fogner and Viola Parker, both of Conway. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Christian Fellowship Church, Bennettsville. Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Mausoleum, Florence, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM on Tuesday at Christian Fellowship Church, Bennettsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Fellowship Church, P. O. Box 1171, Bennettsville, SC 29512.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
