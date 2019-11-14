Ronnie Price, 71, of Florence, SC, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born in Bennettsville, SC, a son of the late Earl Howard Price and Willie Mae Hardy Price. He is also predeceased by a sister, Brenda Wooten, and a brother, Aubrey Price. Ronnie was a lifetime member of the Florence Moose Lodge and was also a member of the Florence Elks Lodge, Chapter #1020 for over 16 years, where he served as a Lodge Esquire. He was a drummer and a singer with bands, Summertime, Night Crawlers, Southern Pride, New Creation, Next Level and Schaffer-Price-Purvis. Ronnie was a devout Clemson fan and he loved his Tigers. He is survived by his life companion of 28 years, Barbara Powell Poston and her daughter, whom he called "Baby Girl", Beverly (Chris) Sansbury; three sons, Timothy Price, Keith (Wendy) Price and Duane (Susan) Price; two daughters, Ashley Berryhill and Shannon Nichols; four sisters, Gloria Mass, Rita Phillips, Diane Alexander and Linda (Danny) Nolin; one brother, Earl H. (Phyllis) Price, Jr.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 until 4 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Florence Elks Lodge, Chapter #1020, 2220 W. Jody Road, Florence, SC 29501. Visitation will be from 2 until 3 PM at the Lodge. As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to Cain Calcutt Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.