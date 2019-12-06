GARDEN CITY -- Ronnie Lee Porter, age 74, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 8th at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Darlington Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Born December 17, 1944, Ronnie is the son of the late Donnie Lee Porter and Ila Mae Frye Hixon. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper. He worked as a precision tool and dye engineer and retired from Wolverine Brass. Ronnie enjoyed bowling, golf, and playing pool. He also enjoyed racing and had raced several times at the Darlington Drag Strip. Surviving are his wife, Janice Bullard Porter; three children, Tammy (Roger) Carlton of Mechanicsville, VA, Rhonda Cromer of Raleigh, NC, Ben Porter of Manning; grandchildren, Morgan, Meryl, Camden, Porter, Michael, Breanna, and Jordanna; great-grandchild, Kinley; sister, Patricia (Carlos) Bailey of Camden.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Porter.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

