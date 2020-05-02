Ronald "Ronny" DeWayne Rhodes, 76, of Timmonsville, SC, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House. Mr. Rhodes was born on November29, 1943, to the late Margaret Truett and Geter F. Rhodes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Virginia "Bonnie" Brown Rhodes, and a brother, Geter F. Rhodes, Jr. He is survived by a brother, James L. (Brenda) Rhodes of Florence, and a sister in law, Linda Lynch Brown of Timmonsville, as well as many nieces and nephews. At the request of Mr. Rhodes, there will be no service. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to assist the family. Memorials may be made to the Ebenezer Baptist Building Fund.
